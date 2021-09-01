Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 561% compared to the average volume of 1,152 call options.
Shares of MX opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.