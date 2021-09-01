Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 561% compared to the average volume of 1,152 call options.

Shares of MX opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.