TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

