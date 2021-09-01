TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $57,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $607.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $633.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

