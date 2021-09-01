TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.43

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $611.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

