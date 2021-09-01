Treat DAO Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.65 million and $311,645.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00009611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00135687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00161090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.21 or 0.07440302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,405.66 or 1.00008703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.88 or 0.01003849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00809592 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.