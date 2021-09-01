Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $569.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $251.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.00 and a 200-day moving average of $521.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

