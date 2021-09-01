Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 75,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 635,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,855,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $810,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.