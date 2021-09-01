Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $483.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

