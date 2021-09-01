Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

FITB opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

