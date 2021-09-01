Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.