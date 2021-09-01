Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSE. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

