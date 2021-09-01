Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.43 Million

Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $864.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $869.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $861.20 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 214,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,912. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

