TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

