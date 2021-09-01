Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.56

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.56 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 4,298,868 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.63. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.