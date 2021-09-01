Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.