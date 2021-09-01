Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsingtao Brewery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $41.46 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

