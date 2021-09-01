TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 1,159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $17.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,926.69. 28,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2,411.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,545,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

