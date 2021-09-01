Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.