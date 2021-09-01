TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits Market Cap of $12.38 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $203,190.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,604,103,054 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.