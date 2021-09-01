Tutti Frutti (TFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,559.94

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $99,559.94 and $11,177.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00834159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048745 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

