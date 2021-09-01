Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.