Ubiq Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,218.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $39,218.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,507.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.52 or 0.07781253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $648.22 or 0.01336325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00372320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00139486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00618291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00380709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00351770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

