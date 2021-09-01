Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $339.00 and last traded at $339.00. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 99,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

