UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $175.00 target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

