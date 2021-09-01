UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,540 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,462 ($19.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,444.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,360.90.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

