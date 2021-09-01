UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down to $78.17

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.17, but opened at $75.08. UFP Industries shares last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

