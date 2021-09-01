Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $123,851.16 and $1,549.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

