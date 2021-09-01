Unifty Market Capitalization Achieves $22.68 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $24,764.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $21.79 or 0.00045963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,686 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

