UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00130431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00853663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049397 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

