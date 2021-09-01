Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 33.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.