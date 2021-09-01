Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,520.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

