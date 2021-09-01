Uniphar (LON:UPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $360.00

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 3837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Uniphar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.92.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.