United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Down 3.1%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 15,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 5,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.86.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $26,251.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $42,551.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,243.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,481 shares of company stock valued at $111,776 in the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the first quarter worth $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

