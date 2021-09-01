Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of ULH opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

