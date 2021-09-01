Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,051 shares of company stock worth $2,864,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,671 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.55 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $64.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

