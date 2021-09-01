US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,674 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $295,793.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,720,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $529.42 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $530.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

