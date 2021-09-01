US Bancorp DE Buys 880 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

LULU opened at $400.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

