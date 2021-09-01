US Bancorp DE Sells 1,396 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

HUM stock opened at $405.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.58 and its 200-day moving average is $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

