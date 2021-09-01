US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Ecology by 287.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

US Ecology stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.19.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

