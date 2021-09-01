Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of USNZY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USNZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

