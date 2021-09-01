V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 22,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.

NYSE VZIO opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $286,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

