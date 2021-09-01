Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Financial Survey

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Valeritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 63.45 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.20 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeritas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Valeritas.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Valeritas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

