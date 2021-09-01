Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 176,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $717,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $887,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.