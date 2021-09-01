Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.