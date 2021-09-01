Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,475 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 63.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,642,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period.

FHLC opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

