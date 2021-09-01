Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 525,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

