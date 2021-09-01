Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $324.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $329.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.15 and its 200 day moving average is $258.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

