VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $270.83 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $275.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.14.

