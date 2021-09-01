Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

