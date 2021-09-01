Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

